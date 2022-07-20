Cliona's Foundation Charity Raceday at Limerick this Thursday

IRISH sporting superstar Rachael Blackmore launched a special day at the races this summer.

Cliona’s Foundation is delighted to announce that their Annual Inter-Firm Charity Race Day will take place on tomorrow, Thursday, July 21 at Limerick Racecourse. Gold Cup winning Irish jockey, Rachael Blackmore, was on hand to launch this special race day.

Joining Rachel was Cliona’s CEO Brendan Ring, John Loftus, Mid-West Mentoring; Claire Keating, Limerick Racecourse, Orla Hogan, PAQIT and Cliona’s ambassador TJ Ryan.

Cliona’s and the race day organisers are promising a fantastic day out for all attendees with two types of tickets available for the big day - a corporate ticket for 4 people or individual tickets. The corporate ticket includes admission to the racecourse, a complimentary race card featuring the company name and logo and entry to win a magnificent overall prize.

Both tickets include delicious food, followed by fantastic live music at the Greenmount Suite. Doors open for the event at 4pm and the first race kicks off at approximately 5pm. For tickets click here ring 087 6351050 or email darren@clionas.ie

Cliona’s have been helping families since 2008. To date the foundation has provided financial assistance to 184 families in the region.

Co-founder and voluntary CEO of Cliona’s, Brendan Ring said: "So many of these families experienced, and continue to experience, the significant non-medical costs of caring for a child with a life-limiting condition. With inflation at a 38 year high, the cost of living is crippling families who are already devastated by their child’s illness. We have to do all we can to help them.

"It has never been more urgent to work even harder for the forgotten families Cliona’s work with. Simply by supporting the race day and enjoying a fantastic day out at the races you are helping families who are in a real crisis, so I am encouraging everyone to join us July 21 for a special day."

Cliona’s Foundation expects at least 200 families will apply for financial assistance this year and will need to raise a minimum of €500,000 to meet these applications.