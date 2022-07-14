Search

14 Jul 2022

Train strike could ‘hugely impact’ fans attending sports events at end of July

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 4:44 PM

Fans attending the Commonwealth Games, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool, and the opening weekend of the English Football League are set to be hit by a 24-hour train strike.

Train drivers at eight rail companies – Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains – will walk out on July 30 over pay disputes.

The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, while defending Premier League champions City face last season’s FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30.

Wembley will stage the final of Euro 2022 the following day, but it is feared the strike could also disrupt services running on July 31.

“It’s hugely disappointing that unions have decided to strike during a fantastic Summer of sport which has been in the planning for years,” sport minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted.

“This could hugely impact the spectator experience for those planning to travel by train.

“The strike action comes at a critical stage of the Women’s Euros and the start of the Commonwealth Games.

“We are working with the @FA, @birminghamcg22 organisers, local councils and transport providers to make sure spectators can get to and from venues safely and efficiently.”

Local News

