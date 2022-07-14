Search

14 Jul 2022

Tate hails ‘natural’ Royal Aclaim with Nunthorpe sole focus

Tate hails ‘natural’ Royal Aclaim with Nunthorpe sole focus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 10:46 AM

York’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is the only race on James Tate’s mind as he admits he is “still floating” following Royal Aclaim’s breathtaking success on the Knavesmire on Saturday.

Having lowered the colours of subsequent three-time Group One-winner Perfect Power on debut as a two-year-old, the filly spent the next 382 days on the sidelines before producing a commanding display to make a successful comeback in a Bath novice event in June.

She was then set her first major challenge when sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite for the Listed City Walls Stakes and passed the test with aplomb, scoring comfortably by two lengths to book her return to York for the Nunthorpe on the Friday of the Ebor meeting.

Royal Aclaim barely exited third gear in the hands of Andrea Atzeni and Tate is convinced her weekend exhibition is barely scratching the surface of what the smooth-travelling three-year-old is capable of.

He has also stated the Nunthorpe is the sole focus for the daughter of Aclaim, who is favourite across the boards for the Group One-contest and a best price of 3-1.

“I’m still floating! She was great,” said an excitable Tate. “It’s been a long road to get her back and for her to pass that test with flying colours was great.

“I’d like to think there is a good bit of improvement sill in her and all roads to the Nunthorpe.

“We discussed potential plans with Sheikh Juma, her owner, and we just felt squeezing Goodwood in between now and York would be a touch ambitious and we wanted to keep our eyes on the main prize – that being the Nunthorpe.

“She’s effectively won a trial for the Nunthorpe and she has been delicate in the past, so we didn’t want to do too much. Also, quite frankly, she is such a natural – she doesn’t need any more education and experience like some others do.

“She is something else and it was incredible for her to do that on just her third start and the great thing is that we feel there is so much more left in the tank.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media