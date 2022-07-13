Tottenham win pre-season opener in South Korea but new duo miss out due to Covid

Tottenham started pre-season with a 6-3 win over Team K League but were without new signings Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma due to Covid-19.
The duo sat out the Coupang Play Series opener in Seoul where Spurs won a thrilling nine-goal friendly.
Back-up goalkeeper Forster and new midfielder Bissouma travelled with the squad to South Korea at the weekend but are now in isolation following positive coronavirus tests.
A Son Heung-min brace helped Tottenham to victory, with Harry Kane also on target twice in the second half.
Eric Dier opened the scoring and Kim Jin-hyuk put through his own net to give boss Antonio Conte plenty to smile about, but he revealed the reason behind the two absentees during a post-match press conference.
He said: “We had a problem with Covid, with Bissouma because the test was positive. Bissouma and Fraser.”
Bishop Leahy says going forward lay people will be needed to lead prayers at funerals, at gravesides, to visit schools on behalf of the parish, to be involved in pastoral councils and baptismal teams,
Director Laura O’Shea, from Janesboro, won the coveted Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama with her entry, Wednesday’s Child.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.