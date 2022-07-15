Search

15 Jul 2022

Treaty United face Friday trip to the seaside

Treaty United face trip to the seaside

Treaty United's Jack Lynch battles for possession during their First Division fixture with Longford Town at the Markets Field on Friday night Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will look to make it three wins on the bounce in the SSE Aitricity League First Division when taking on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on this Friday night, 7.45pm.

Treaty maintained their strong push to secure a promotion play-off position after securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Longford Town at the Markets Field on Friday night last. Tommy Barrett's charges had beaten Cobh Ramblers 2-0 in their previous league outing.

Friday night's result saw Treaty remain in sixth place in the First Division table, edged out of fifth spot on goal difference by Wexford FC. The teams finishing down to fifth in the table following the completion of the regular season will be involved in the promotion play-offs.

Friday night's win against Longford also saw Tommy Barrett's Treaty side close to within three points of the fourth-placed Midlanders.

Friday night's opponents Bray sit one place and nine points behind Treaty in the First Division table.

Treaty United's previous trip to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers in the league this season ended in a 0-0 draw in April. Treaty then drew 2-2 2 with Bray at the Markets Field in the return game in mid-May.

Treaty United have bolstered their squad by announcing two recent signings with Darren Collins joining the Markets Field-based club from Sligo Rovers, while Success Edogun joins from Athlone Town.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media