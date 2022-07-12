They’re in a fantastic position to win it – Jordan Nobbs backs England

Jordan Nobbs has spoken of her belief in England’s chances of going all the way in this summer’s home European Championship as she works towards another comeback after the heartbreak of being ruled of the tournament by injury.

The Arsenal midfielder, who is recovering from a knee problem sustained in May, was in the crowd at the Amex Stadium on Monday when England secured a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 8-0 demolishing of Norway, the biggest win in the competition’s history.

The Lionesses, Euros runners-up in 1984 and 2009, are bidding to secure their first major piece of silverware, after making semi-final exits at each of their last three major tournaments.

Nobbs told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in and around the team. It doesn’t surprise me that these moments (like Monday) happen with them.

“They don’t just happen with luck, it happens with hard work and dedication and that’s exactly what the girls do day in, day out.

“If I was (another team) going into the next round I’d probably want to avoid the Lionesses. I think with the momentum they have right now, they’re in a great position to compete against the best.

“With tournament football, it sways and changes very quickly. It only takes one game to knock you out. But I fully believe in the girls. From my side, watching the girls, I think they’re in a fantastic position to win it, why not?”

Nobbs is again dealing with injury-related tournament disappointment, having been restricted to just one appearance at the 2015 World Cup in Canada by a hamstring issue, and then missed out on selection for the 2019 edition in France after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The 29-year-old, who says she should be ready for the start of the Women’s Super League season on the weekend of September 10-11 “if all goes to plan”, said of the setback building up to the Euros: “It was a kind of ‘why always me’ moment I think.

“I would never lie and say I wasn’t heartbroken. I’ve had to have a few mental struggles. But it comes with football, you have to accept injury and I wanted to go to the game (on Monday) to show I’m fully behind the Lionesses.

“I did take a good few weeks on holiday, switching off from football, before the Euros started just so I could look after myself and mentally prepare for my rehab and the girls going away for the tournament.

“Obviously I didn’t know if I was going to be selected, I think it’s more that I couldn’t even fight for my spot leading up to those last few weeks, which is always disappointing.

“But I think when it comes to England, they’re my country, I’m proud to play for them, and to watch them and support them. So I don’t think it’s bittersweet (watching them play) – it’s more that as a footballer, when I’m stood watching, I want to put my boots on and run around, and I can’t do that.

“I want the team to do well and go win it for all of us.”

In terms of looking to get back into Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad, with a World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ahead in 2023, Nobbs said: “I think if anyone knows over the last few years how to come back from injury, I’m probably up there as one of the best. I definitely know what I need to do.

“My fight is to get back to Arsenal as soon as possible, and naturally I want to be in Sarina’s mind to be selected in the squad.”

Nobbs was speaking as she helped launch a new initiative by Just Eat that will see equipment and other support given to 101 grassroots girls and women’s teams.

She said: “I went through a lot of struggles at grassroots, trying to find a club or have access to kit. It’s phenomenal what they (Just Eat) are doing. The women’s game is growing so much now and we need people on board like this to carry it on.”

