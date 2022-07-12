Search

12 Jul 2022

Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 5:37 PM

Everton will host Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park later this month.

The Ukrainian side will visit Merseyside on Friday, July 29, with proceeds from the game going to humanitarian charities supporting people affected by the war.

The two clubs have a recent link through Everton’s signing in January of full-back Vitalii Mykolenko, and the Toffees have been a leading voice in support for Ukraine.

They wore the logo of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on their shirt sleeves for the final 10 games of last season while the club also gave £250,000 to the appeal, which was matched by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton are currently in the USA, where they will play matches against Arsenal on Saturday and Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team will then return home to take on Blackpool on July 24, with the clash against Kyiv their final pre-season outing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media