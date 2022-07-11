Limerick boxer Graham McCormack eyes Irish title shot after 'Celtic' success

LIMERICK professional boxer Graham McCormack is eyeing a shot at an Irish title later this year after becoming the new BUI Celtic Middleweight champion in Belfast.

Garryowen man McCormack scored a comprehensive 78-75 victory over Cavan's Dominic Donegan in an eight round contest to claim the title at the Europa Hotel.

Thirty five-year-old McCormack said the victory, his eighth in nine professional fights, meant the world to him.

“It was everything to win that Celtic title for me because it was also a massive achievement given where I have come from in life to where I am now. It was just amazing to be honest," McCormack said.

“When I got this opportunity it was all or nothing for me. I had to win, there was no 'ifs' or 'buts' about it. I had to show how good I was and I do believe I showed that when I won the title.

“Now I am in such a good position, there is talk about an Irish title fight. I am now mandatory for the Irish title but there is no opponent at the minute.

“My training camp went brilliant. We actually did an 11 or 12-week camp and actually had a fight in that camp because I was beaten in November 2021 for the Celtic title in Scotland, I lost on points against the Scottish champion, so then I wanted to get a win again before I fought again for the Celtic title.

"Then when my manager said he could get the fight made for the Celtic title, I thought, 'yes, let's go'. I was already in camp for one fight which had fallen through so I just stayed in camp for the extra three weeks.

“It fell into place for me.

“I have great respect for Dominic Donegan and for any man who gets into a ring. I watched the fight back a couple of times and I believe, without being biased, that he won one round in my eyes and lost every other round. I beat him very, very well.

“He loaded up a couple of times and tried to land big shots but my head movement was too much for him. I was just on form. I feel like I am only going to get better now. I am at an age now where people don't expect me to get better but I am in the gym every single day trying to improve and I am improving and I fully believe I will get an Irish title and a European ranking and then move on.

“For me the win was really everything, I had to show how good I was and I do believe I showed that when I won the title."

McCormack, nicknamed, the 'G Train', is making the most of his career as a boxer have battled addiction issues in his 20s.

“My whole 20s I was a recovering addict and alcoholic. I was going in and out of jail, crime, alcohol was all I knew," Graham McCormack said.

"I had boxed since I was 15, but that was my life in my 20s. When I got clean and sober, boxing came back into my life, I won a few things as an amateur again.

“I got the opportunity to turn pro and I thought, 'this is my second chance in life, let's give it a blast'. It has taken me five years to get to this position. I am in a really good position now, I have worked hard to get here and I believe that if I continue to work hard, I will reap the rewards. I don't think this is the end.

“I know for a fact I will have an Irish title by the end of this year, that puts me in the top 10 or top 15 in Europe. There is nothing stopping me. I have a great team around me. I have a great manager in Ian Gaughran and a great coach in Shaun Kelly. I fully believe in myself and my ability, so I do believe I am going to achieve a lot.

"Shaun Kelly is a brilliant coach, made me fall in love with boxing again. My manager Ian Gaughran from Dublin is a great man, gave me so many opportunities and fully believed in me. Big thanks to both, without them, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"I have a great life today, I have a beautiful wife, kids, my own house, a job, a career. I think I show people that there is another way in life when things are going wrong, you really can turn it around, you just have to work hard and believe in yourself and find a meaning in life. That is what I have. Boxing is a massive part of that.

“Thanks to all my supporters and my sponsors, everyone that backs me, I appreciate the support.

“I am back in the gym since last Monday, training away. We are hoping maybe September I'll be back in the ring and then hoping for a big Irish title fight in November. That is the plan."