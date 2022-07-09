Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid streak ends at 10 after doubles final defeat

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid’s bid for an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam title was ended by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Wimbledon.
The top-seeded British duo were beaten 6-3 6-1 by the second seeds in the final on Court Three.
Hewett and Reid had not lost a slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.
Their reign was brought to a disappointing end when Hewett double-faulted on match point.
Hewett faces top seed Kunieda of Japan in the singles final on Sunday, having beaten Argentinian Fernandez in the semi-final late on Friday night.
Hewett said: “We can’t take anything away from these guys, they’ve been desperate to beat us for some time now.
“Yesterday was a massive day for myself, an incredible day that I’ll always remember, so today was challenging to go again. But we’ll be back next year.”
