Search

06 Jul 2022

‘More mature’ Nick Kyrgios reaches Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time

‘More mature’ Nick Kyrgios reaches Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 9:21 PM

Nick Kyrgios claimed his more “mature” outlook has carried him to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The controversial Australian has had various run-ins with umpires, line judges, opponents, the media and even the crowd during his roller-coaster run this fortnight.

But it was certainly a seasoned performance from Kyrgios as he efficiently beat Cristian Garin of Chile 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) on Court One to set up a last-four showdown with Rafael Nadal.

The last time Kyrgios faced the Spaniard here in 2019 he spent the evening before the match in a local pub.

But he said: “I just feel like I’m more mature. I think earlier in my career if I made a third, fourth round or quarter-finals, I’d be on my phone a lot.

“I’d be engaging online a lot, I’d be keen to go out to dinner and explore or just do things to kind of, not necessarily soak in the achievement, but just not conservatively go back to my house at Wimbledon with my team, put my feet up, get treatment and eat, get good rest.

“I think everyone has the same goal in my team. That’s why it’s working. I made it pretty known to them that I wanted to go pretty deep here and possibly even raise the trophy.

“I feel like it’s literally just been as simple as getting some rest. Like, ‘Nick, stay in the house’. That’s not always been the easiest thing for me over my career.”

Kyrgios, now 27, has long been regarded as having all of the talent to win major tournaments, but almost none of the application.

But after cruising past Garin – and armed with a 2-0 winning record over title favourite Novak Djokovic – the self-styled bad boy of tennis might finally be about to come good.

Kyrgios has a court summons over allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari hanging over him, which he acknowledged has made it “hard to focus”.

Previously he has admitted to having suicidal thoughts and self-harming during a low point in his life in 2019, and he has made no secret of his disillusionment with tennis throughout recent years.

So it was with a wry smile that Kyrgios described the road to reaching the last four of a grand slam for the first time in his career as “rocky”.

After completing the victory Kyrgios sat in his chair for a couple of minutes soaking in the achievement.

“What was going through my mind? Just how things can change,” he added. “There was a point where I was almost done with the sport.

“I’m sitting there today after the match – to be a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, it’s a special accomplishment for anyone, but I think especially for me.

“If you asked anyone if I was able to do that in the last couple years, I think everyone would have probably said ‘no – he doesn’t have the mental capacity, he doesn’t have the fitness capacity, he doesn’t have the discipline’, all that.

“I almost started doubting myself with all that traffic coming in and out of my mind.

“I just sat there today and soaked it all in. There’s just so many people I want to thank. At the same time I feel like I don’t want to stop here either.”

As for facing Nadal, whom he beat as a teenager on Centre Court in 2014, Kyrgios insisted: “That would probably be the most-watched match of all time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media