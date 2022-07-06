Liverpool complete deal for Brighton defender Emma Koivisto

Liverpool have made their first signing of the summer transfer window with the arrival of Finland defender Emma Koivisto ahead of their return to the FA Women’s Super League.

The 27-year-old, who will kick off her country’s Euro 2022 campaign against Spain in Milton Keynes on Friday, joins after an 18-month spell with top-flight rivals Brighton.

“I feel really honoured to be able to play for Liverpool,” said Koivisto, who becomes the club’s first Finnish player of the professional WSL era.

“Me and my brother used to be big Liverpool fans growing up because Sami Hyypia, a Finnish legend, was playing for the club when we were kids.

“Everyone knows Liverpool. It feels like a family. I’m really excited to join this club.”

Manager Matt Beard is looking forward to the options Koivisto will provide.

“Emma will first of all bring versatility as she has played in numerous positions while at Brighton: left-back, right-back, she’s played wide, but we see her best position as the wing-back position,” he said.

“I just think the way that we play she’s going to fit in perfectly with her attacking attributes.”