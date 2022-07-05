Liam Donnelly joins Kilmarnock after Motherwell exit

Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly is relishing the prospect of working with Derek McInnes after joining Kilmarnock.

The midfielder has signed a one-year contract at Rugby Park after leaving Motherwell.

The 26-year-old former Hartlepool player spent four years at Fir Park before his contract expired in the summer.

Donnelly, who was linked with a potential move to Celtic before missing the 2020-21 campaign with a knee injury, joins fellow Northern Irish players Kyle Lafferty, Brad Lyons and Lee Hodson in Ayrshire.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club’s website. “After speaking to the manager and having played against Kilmarnock before, I know the size of the club and I was immediately attracted to coming here when I heard about Killie’s interest.

“The manager’s pedigree is clear and he showed that he wanted me, which is always a big factor for a player and I’m buzzing to get the deal sorted.

“I can’t wait to get going. There’s obviously a few Northern Irish boys here already and I know Liam Polworth from my time at Motherwell so that should make the settling-in period a bit easier.”