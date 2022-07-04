Search

04 Jul 2022

Mishriff team say ‘primary focus’ is Juddmonte International defence

Mishriff team say ‘primary focus’ is Juddmonte International defence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 5:03 PM

Mishriff could be set to tread a similar path to 12 months ago following his close-up second in the Coral-Eclipse, with a run in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 23 on the cards before he attempts to defend his Juddmonte International crown at York later in the summer.

John and Thady Gosden’s globetrotter was perhaps unfortunate not to pick up his fourth Group One at Sandown when beaten a neck on his first appearance since disappointing in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.

Mishriff was slowly away in the hands of David Egan, but that looked immaterial as he made stylish headway as the race entered the business end. However, he was soon short of room with a furlong to run and Egan had no option but to shift Mishriff to the outside and narrowly failed to reel in Vadeni, who was one of three Classic winners in a high-class renewal of the Sandown contest.

Rather than wistfully dream of what could have been, connections are delighted with the performance and the seven-time winner is reported to have bounced out of the race in rude health, which brings a trip to Ascot later this month into the equation.

“We were really proud of him, he wasn’t far away having been off a while,” said Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal.

“We’ve improved our finishing position in the race from third last year to second and he has come out of the race really well. John rang me on Sunday to say he had trotted up sound and he mentioned the King George that he has an entry in, as well as the Juddmonte International.

“Last year I remember he came out of the Eclipse and we didn’t really have a plan for the King George and then John saying he’s bouncing out of his skin and we should look to run him in the race.

“We could possibly do that again, but the primary focus is on the Juddmonte. We will stay in the King George and see what sort of race it is and either throw our hat in the mix or bypass and head straight for the Juddmonte.

“I wouldn’t say we’ll definitely go to the King George, but we will see what turns up. I’m guessing the Irish and English Derby winners will be there and I suppose it’ll be a fair race with both of them being in there!

“Although I think we proved on Saturday that we’re well among the three-year-olds, even with giving away 10lb, and we shouldn’t be afraid of taking them on as the weights change throughout the year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media