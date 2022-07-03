Search

03 Jul 2022

Robert Havlin indicates intention to appeal Haydock ban

Robert Havlin indicates intention to appeal Haydock ban

03 Jul 2022 6:40 PM

Robert Havlin has indicated he will appeal against the five-day ban he picked up at Haydock on Saturday.

Havlin, who won the Lancashire Oaks on John and Thady Gosden’s Free Wind, was found guilty of careless riding for a manoeuvre around two furlongs from home.

He attempted to go up the inside of Jim Crowley on Eshaada but was squeezed out and forced to bring his mount around runners instead.

It was to Free Wind’s credit that she was still able to quicken up and win impressively but the on-course stewards said Havlin had “persisted and committed for his run into an insufficient gap which was only briefly viable between the running rail and Eshaada”, which caused “considerable interference” to the third and unplaced Kawida and “resulted in Free Wind turning Eshaada’s hind quarters, which in turn caused both fillies to become severely unbalanced”.

Havlin said: “I’m going to speak to Rory (Mac Neice, solicitor) tomorrow (Monday), I didn’t want to bother him at the weekend, but it’s pretty clear to me that I want to appeal basically.

“I don’t have too much to say about it until I speak to Rory, but I’m 100 per cent that I want to appeal.

“I’m absolutely baffled (by the decision), I still can’t get my head around it. I think the whole weighing room rang me last night and nobody can get their head around it.

“I’m sure somebody will be able to throw some light on it, but I just want to speak to Rory and get him to look at everything and we’ll hopefully have a bit more to say tomorrow.”

