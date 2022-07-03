Search

03 Jul 2022

Mooneista has big sprint targets on her agenda

Mooneista has big sprint targets on her agenda

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 12:35 PM

Jack Davison’s Mooneista has a Sapphire Stakes title defence in her sights after a fourth-placed performance at Royal Ascot.

The filly has consistently made the frame this term in black-type races, finishing third in the Woodlands Stakes and second in both the Cork and the Greenlands Stakes.

A journey to the Royal meeting followed the latter run, where she was a 16-1 chance for the King’s Stand against an international field made up of some of the world’s leading sprinters.

Australia’s Nature Strip was the five-and-a-quarter-length winner, with Mooneista involved in a bunched-up fight for the placings in which she crossed the line in fourth.

Davison was pleased to see the four-year-old, who is owned and was bred by his parents, hold her own at the level, but felt a slow start from the American-trained favourite Golden Pal did not aid her cause as he was not able to set the fast pace she relishes.

“She did run a good race, I would have preferred it if the American horse hadn’t missed the kick as that would have meant a stronger pace,” he said.

“That said, and all things considered, she ran her race. I think she belongs in that kind of company and she showed that.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, if we thought the American horse was going to miss the kick then we might have been a little bit more positive and that might have been the difference between fourth and second, but it was a good run.”

The bay was the winner of the Group Two Sapphire Stakes last season and will aim for the race on July 16 again this year, with a return to Group One level then on the radar as top-flight sprints both domestic and international are under consideration.

Davison said: “She came out of Royal Ascot very well. The plan is to run in the Sapphire, the Group Two on Oaks weekend at the Curragh, thereafter we’d look at races likes the Flying Five, the Abbaye and the Breeders’ Cup sprint.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media