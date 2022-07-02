Resilient Limerick book All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final spot

Limerick have booked their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals
LIMERICK booked their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final thanks to a hard fought 1-14 to 1-11 victory over Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday.
Limerick's will now take on Waterford in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on Saturday, July 16 at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles with a 3.15pm throw-in.
Dublin and Kilkenny will meet in the second quarter-final on the same day at the same venue at 5.30pm.
Limerick's third successive win in the five-game round robin phase of the championship was sufficient to see the Shannonsiders advance to the knock-out stages.
Limerick had trailed their hosts 1-5 to 1-7 at half-time in Belfast, but outscored Antrim by 0-9 to 0-4 to secure a precious victory.
More to follow:
