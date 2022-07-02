Search

02 Jul 2022

Arc hero Tasso back to winning ways

Arc hero Tasso back to winning ways

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 3:38 PM

Last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victor Torquator Tasso returned to winning form in the Grosser Hansa-Preis at Hamburg on Saturday.

The five-year-old was a shock winner of the ParisLongchamp showpiece last autumn, defeating Tarnawa by three-quarters of a length for trainer Marcel Weiss and jockey Rene Piechulek.

He was well-beaten on his return at Baden-Baden in May, but bounced back to his best over 12 furlongs in Hamburg, showing a smart change of gear to win by three and a half lengths from Northern Ruler.

Piechulek told www.galopponline.de: “I already had a much better feeling today before the race. You can tell that straight away when he’s in a good mood. We agreed with the trainer that we would completely forget about running in Baden and start afresh today.”

Torquator Tasso holds an entry in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month and Paddy Power chopped his price to 6-1 from 20s for the Group One heat, although Weiss has yet to discuss plans with connections.

He said: “The start of the year wasn’t really good, but that’s his biorhythm and you have to accept it. I’m very satisfied with today’s run and it everything is going according to plan.

“How we proceed now, we will discuss with the owners in the coming days.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media