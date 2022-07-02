Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath makes Luton loan move

Luton have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has won seven caps for the United States and made 11 appearances for Forest last season following his move from Club Brugge.

“I needed to look myself in the mirror and the number one priority was playing time, and Luton were quick to come into the picture,” Horvath told the Hatters’ website.

“Both parties worked really, really hard to get it done and I can’t wait to get started.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “We’re delighted to add Ethan. He is a fantastic goalkeeper.

“I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done. We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play.

“He’s played in the Champions League and he’s an international looking to go to the World Cup, so he has fantastic pedigree and we wanted to increase or significantly improve the goalkeeping department this summer.”