01 Jul 2022

Limerick team to face Antrim in crucial championship game named

Limerick's Marian Quaid is pursued by Mairead Teehan of Offaly during last month's Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship fixture Picture: Inpho

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

01 Jul 2022 5:09 PM

THE Limerick side to face Antrim in their crucial Glen Dimplex Senior Championship fixture tomorrow has been named.

Limerick's starting line-up shows one change to the side which defeated Down last weekend as Michelle Curtin comes into the starting XV in place of Caroline Brennan.

Saturday's fixture with Antrim at Corrigan Park has a 4pm throw-in time. 

A Caoimhe Costello inspired comeback kept Limerick’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship alive with a 2-11 to 0-12 victory over Down at Cappamore last weekend.

John Lillis’ Limerick side now travel to Antrim this weekend in a straight shootout for a quarter final spot next weekend.

Limerick were in real trouble in the first half until Costello rattled the net in stoppage time.

Playing a fast and well executed one-two with Caoimhe Lyons before powering beyond the keeper. Prior to this, it was 0-10 to 0-1 in favour of Down, with Costello landing the only score for the hosts with a 10th minute free.

The half-time score in Cappamore was 1-1 to 0-10.

Caoimhe Lyons linked well with Costelloe who buried high to the net to ignite the Limerick challenge with a crucial second goal.

