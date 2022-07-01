Search

01 Jul 2022

Georgia Stanway says it is ‘time to get excited’ as England complete warm-ups

Georgia Stanway says it is ‘time to get excited’ as England complete warm-ups

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 1:19 PM

Georgia Stanway declared it “time to get excited” after England completed their warm-up matches ahead of the home European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s side made it three wins from three warm-up games as they beat Switzerland 4-0 in Zurich on Thursday, with Stanway scoring a penalty and also providing an assist.

Their Euros campaign starts on Wednesday with a clash against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament.

And midfielder Stanway said in quotes on the Lionesses’ official Twitter feed: “We’ve got another week to prepare, another week to try to ease things down, making sure we’re ready for that first game on the sixth.

“But, yeah – time to get excited.”

After Alessia Russo had headed England in front in the 56th minute, Stanway then doubled the lead by firing a penalty past Seraina Friedli in the 74th minute.

The visitors scored again two minutes later when Stanway’s corner was headed in by Beth England, and the latter’s fellow substitute Jill Scott subsequently added a header of her own in stoppage time.

Stanway, who has left Manchester City this summer to join Bayern Munich, said of the match, which took England’s unbeaten record under Wiegman to 12 victories from 14 games, with 84 goals scored and just three conceded: “It felt good.

“It’s nice to know that they (the warm-up matches) are all done and it’s on to the real thing now.

“Obviously the scoreline says that we had a good performance, but there was times in there where we weren’t satisfied.

“It was about us, to increase the tempo, increase the quality, and obviously that’s what we did in the second half, and that’s why the scoreline was what it was.”

It was another game that saw England, after being level at half-time, produce a strong second-half display with players making key contributions off the bench, as had been the case in last week’s 5-1 victory over the Netherlands at Elland Road and the 3-0 victory over Belgium at Molineux the week before.

Wiegman spoke about the match showing once again the fitness level in her squad and its depth, before describing England as being “in a very good place” but still having “to improve a couple of things”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media