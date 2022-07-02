Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: June Medal: Winner Elaine Bermingham 71 Nett. Runner Up Audrey McGrath 72 Nett. Third Muriel O’Flynn 74 Nett. Tuesday 7th June: Winner Mary T Real 35 Pts. Runner Up Mary Toomey 34 Pts. Third Catherine English 33 Pts. Tuesday 21st June: Winner Catherine English 39 Pts. Runner-Up Mary T Real 36 Pts. 3rd Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 32 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 30h June: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. BRS at any time. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

President’s Prize: Our President, Bertie Quirke, having had to cancel his President’s weekend due to severe weather warning, is now holding his President’s Prize on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd June. BRS booking available to all. Bertie has made slots available on Saturday 2nd for ladies.

Minor Cup: Best of Luck to our Minor Team who are meeting Ballyneety, at home, to play the quarter final on Friday 1st July at 4pm.

BALLYNEETY

Mens: Captain's Prize: Captain Dermot Barry Prize; 1st Minie O'Brien 64 points; 2nd Paul Butler 63 points; 3rd Stephen Shine 62 points; 4th Michael Meehan 61 points; Gross John A Moran 34 points; 5th Jackie Nelligan 61 points; 6th Dermot Whelan 60 points; 7th Walter Shanahan 59 points; 8th Brian McMahon 59 points; 9th Martin O'Connor 59 points; Past captains Cathal Godfrey 39 points; Over 65 Tim Mulcaire 39 points; 18 + James Kingston; Longest Drive Patrick Hogan; Nearest to pin Column O'Driscoll; Back 9 Fergal Murphy; Front 9 Eddie Sheehan 27 points.

Ladies: Lady Captains Prize; 1st Louise Wilkinson 42 points; 2nd Dolores Curtin 42 points; 3rd Aine Feeney 39 points; Gross Olivia Hayes; 4th Rolita Keane 38 points; 5th Jingkie Fogarty 38 points; 6th Zita Pearce 38 points; 7th Dawn Quinn 37 points; Cat 1 Paula Carroll 37 points; Cat 2 Angela Hayes 36 points; Cat 3 Maeve Martin 34 points; Cat 4 Lena Carroll 34 points; Back 9 Mary Lipper 20 points; Front 9 Helen Stewart 20 points. Past Captain's Diane Hannagen 35 points. Past President Olive Scollard 34 points; Nearest to pin Leonie Campbell; Longest Drive Olivia Hayes; Guest Nial Godfrey.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Paudie Hehir, Joe Teefy, Gerry Moloney & John Hayes 62 points; 2nd Danny Halpinm Tony P Ryanm Donal O'Brien, J J Bermingham 61 .7; Brian McCormac, Pat Hastings, Robby Bogan & Tony Ryan.

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot; Nora O'Regan wins €118. Draw every Tuesday. €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

Ladies: Results 21st June, sponsored by Mid West Physio, 1st A Conroy 40 pts 2nd S Kitt40 pts, 3rd G Walsh 39pts, 4th M Magnier 5th M Feeney 38pts,

Mixed open singles: 22nd: 1st D Woods 42pts, 2nd M Farell 42pts, Gross P Ferris Nenagh 22pts 3rd K O'Flaghan 41pts, 4th L Coughlan 41, 4th M Fitzgerald 40pts.

Senior mens: Results 23rd June, Team of 3, 1st T Mulcahy, K Horgan, PJ Fitzgerald 48pts, 2nd E Storan, PJ Noonan, P Kennedy 47pts, 3rd N Parks, B Madden, J Real 46pts.

Team news: Our Pierce Purcell team had a great win on Sunday in tough conditions against Limerick GC. Our Junior Cup team on Saturday had good win against Adare Manor GC, and finally our Fred Daly lads came up short against a very strong Limerick Golf Club team.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: 18 Hole Open Singles Tuesday 21st June

1st Chris Morrissey (26). 40pts; 2nd Barry Phelan (10). 39pts C/B.

Seniors: Mens Seniors 22nd June: 1st Denis Murphy, Frank Maher, Tom Weekes 112pts; 2nd Anton Noonan, Martin McDonnell, Neilus Madigan -108 Pts

3rd Tom Heffernan, John O’Brien, Christy Dennedy – 106pts. Senior outing to Dundrum Monday 11th July.

Captain's Prize: Claude Keane's Captains Prize cancelled for the weekend because of inclement weather has been rescheduled for July 29/30/31st with the Playoff for August 6.

Ladies Results: Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford

Thursday 23rd June; 1st Brid Clarson (33) 45pts; 2nd Valerie O’Keeffe (17) 43pts; 3rd Maureen Murphy (20) 41pts.

LIMERICK

Results: Ladies' Australian Spoons Foursomes Club Competition 18th and 21st June. 1st Agnes Foster and Julie Grehan P/H 29, 46 points; 2nd Liz Griffin and Yvonne O'Riordan P/H 49, 43 points. Best Gross Fiona McGann and Orla Barry P/H 7, 34 gross points.

June medal: June Medal sponsored by Focus Capital Partners, Saturday 11th and Tuesday 14th June; 1st Lucy Reeves, P/H 28, 71 nett (b6); 2nd Deirdre Moore, P/H 16, 71 nett; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 82 Gross; 3rd Anne Molloy, P/H 34, 72 nett; 4th Nuala Gaffney, P/H 25, 73 nett. 9 hole Stableford Competition; 1st Teresa Keating, P/H 26, 18 points, (b6)

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Wednesday, June 22, Outing to Roscrea: 1st – John Lynch, Pat O’ Brien & Mossy O’ Connor; 2nd – Ben Mullane, Maurice Fitzgerald, Seamus Madigan & Tim Roche.

Fixtures: Please note, because of the J.P. McManus Pro Am on July 4th & 5th, golf next week has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 6 – first draw at 9.30 am; 2nd draw at 10.15 am. The next outing has been fixed for Killorglin on Wednesday, July 20th – draw for partners at 10.15 in Killorglin.

RATHBANE

Results: Open Midweek Singles Monday 20th/Tuesday 21st/Wednesday 22nd. 1st David O'Regan 44pts. 2nd Billy O'Doherty 43pts.

singles: Weekend 18 Hole Singles Sat 25th./Sun 26th. 1st. Sean O'Dwyer 44pts. 2nd Thomas Mullins 42pts. 3rd. Frank Ryan 40pts.

results: Lady Vice-Captains Prize 9 Hole Singles Sunday 26th. 1st Margaret O'Shea 23pts. 2nd Siobhan O'Grady 19pts. 3rd. Marion Moynihan 15pts.

Lady Vice-Captains Prize 18 Hole Singles Sunday 26th. 1st Ester Greene 37pts. 2nd. Geraldine O'Connell 35pts. 3rd. Collette McGrath 35pts.

Result Correction for ladies June Monthly Medal Sunday 19th. 1st. Moira O'Connell 68Nett won on a count back. 2nd Mary Marks 68Nett.

GALBALLY GOLF SOCIETY

Outing to Thurles: Galbally Golf Society travelled to Thurles recentlt for our fourth outing of the year & also to play for the prestigious Mike Sheehan Memorial Cup. Last Saturday was the 18th time we have played for the Mike Sheehan Cup. Mike was a founding member of the society but was killed tragically in a car accident in December 2004. A great guy & still sadly missed by his family & friends. 24 golfers took to the fairways on a nice but windy day. Course was in great shape which is why Thurles is always a favourite for the golf society.

Results were as follows: There were 2 birdies on the par 3s with Denis Ryan & Seamie Morrissey picking up €23 each. Longest drive went to Paddy Ryan. In 3rd place was Joe McGrath playing off 17 with 37 Pts, 2nd went to Adrian Byron playing off 11 with 37 Pts (better back 9 than Joe). The winner was Mike Mansell from Ballylanders and a good friend of Mike Sheehan back in the day, playing off 24 with 40 Pts.

next outing: Next outing is Dungarvan on Saturday, July 16th. As ever new members are most welcome. Please contact Denis Ryan at 087-2259744 for inclusion on our WhatsApp Group. We are also on Facebook.

TIPPERARY

Results: Wednesday, June 22nd, 18 hole S/Ford. sponsored by Tipperary Credit Union. Winner: Margaret Creamer (26) 42 pts; Runner Up: Katherine Morrissey (12) 41 pts - on back 9; 3rd: Nora O'Gorman (43) 41 pts

fixtures: Wednesday June 29th: 18/9 hole S/Ford sponsored by Fitzpatrick Casino. Sunday July 3rd: 18/9 hole S/Ford Club day.

Senior ladies: Our Senior Ladies have their usual 10 hole scramble on Monday at 10.30am.

Our teams out for this week are: Thurs 30th Revive Active vs Templemore in Tipperary at 4pm. Sun 3rd July Junior Cup vs Bandon in Bandon at 2.45pm. Sun 3rd July Minor Cup vs Templemore in Templemore at 2pm. Hard Luck to our Ladies Senior Cup team who were narrowly beaten by Cork GC on Sunday.

Saturday, July 4 is our Coffee Morning in Honour of Captain Mike O'Brien and his Captains Prize. This will commence at 10.30am. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Captain Mike the very best for this weekend. The Presentation of prizes will take place that evening after food, and will be followed by Coel agus Craic.