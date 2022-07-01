JT Poston takes two-shot lead at John Deere Classic

JT Poston took a two-stroke lead with a 9-under 62 in round one of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Thursday.

The 29-year-old American eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free run after tying in second-place at the Traveller’s Championship in Connecticut last week.

With his 9-under 62 on Thursday, Poston became the first player on record (since 1983) to open consecutive PGA Tour events with a 62 or better.

Only 4 players on record have multiple opening rounds of 62 or better in a season.@JT_ThePostman has done it in back-to-back weeks 😯 pic.twitter.com/6fxLfumPgJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2022

“Couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Poston wrote on Twitter, sharing footage from the start of the round.

Michael Gligic from Canada finished in second at 64 in the final group of the day off the first tee – followed by Vaughn Taylor and Christopher Gotterup at 65.

Meanwhile, Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel and Dylan Frittelli shot 66.

Gligic opened this year’s event with a bogey-free 7-under 64, good for his career-low in his 70th Tour start. The Canadian had missed the cut in his first start at the John Deere Classic in 2021.

Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

United States’ Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and the 2012 winner, opened with a 69 in his 20th consecutive start in the event.

Defending champion Lucas Glover shot 74.