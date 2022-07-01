Search

01 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Who’s who of the world’s best golfers played in the 20010 JP McManus Pro-Am

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

01 Jul 2022 8:00 PM

THE last JP McManus Pro-Am was in 2010 - the second to be held in Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Jim Furyk, José María Olazábal, Thomas Bjorn, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, JB Holmes, Ian Poulter as well as Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Graham McDowell and Paul McGinley were among the who’s who of the world’s best players to attend.

Among the many celebrities who supported the event were film stars Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The event attracted over 40,000 visitors each day - helping to raise in excess of €43.7m for charity.

Darren Clarke collected the winner's trophy.

Ahead of next week's return of the Pro-Am, the Leader Leader delved into the Sportsfile photographic archive to relive that 2010 edition of the JP McManus Pro-Am.

