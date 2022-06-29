Search

30 Jun 2022

Doubles disharmony – Tan’s partner Tamara Korpatsch fumes at withdrawal

29 Jun 2022 3:47 PM

Tamara Korpatsch has slammed doubles partner Harmony Tan for pulling out of their first-round women’s doubles match at Wimbledon.

Tan stunned Centre Court by defeating Serena Williams on Monday night in a first-round singles match lasting more than three hours and will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Thursday.

Tan then pulled out of the doubles on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a scheduled clash against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru citing a thigh injury, which did not go down well with her partner Korpatsch.

The German, who was beaten by Heather Watson in the first round of the singles wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today.

“She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam.

“And it’s really not fair for me I didn’t deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn’t ask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

Korpatsch and Tan were replaced in the draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

