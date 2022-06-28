Search

28 Jun 2022

Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 3:06 PM

British wild card Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a straight-sets victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

The 26-year-old from Southend, having a breakthrough summer after reaching the quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12.

The British number six will face American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world, in round two after 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired from their match with a groin injury.

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a baby, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen’s in a stand-out win earlier this month and appears to have brought that form to SW19.

An impressive defensive performance saw the left-hander register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.

The players exchanged breaks early in the third set before Peniston wrapped up victory with a further two breaks, punching the air in delight after a maiden grand slam win.

