Munster Rugby learn Heineken Champions Cup pool opponents for 2022/2023 campaign

The draw has been made for the pool stages of the 2022/2023 Heineken Champions Cup
MUNSTER Rugby will face Northampton Saints & Stade Toulousain in the pool stages of the 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup.
Tournament organisers EPCR will now prepare the fixture schedules with an announcement to follow as soon as practicable.
More to follow:
Cllr Stephen Keary, the new Cathaoirleach of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, receiving the chain of office from the outgoing chair Cllr Kevin Sheahan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.