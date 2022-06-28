Meehan eyes Superlative run for Isaac Shelby

Brian Meehan is preparing to step Isaac Shelby up to Group Two level having outlined the Superlative Stakes during Newmarket’s July Festival as a possible destination.

The two-year-old carried the famous emerald green and blue Robert Sangster colours, so often associated with the late Lester Piggott, to a poignant victory when impressing on debut at Newbury last month.

He was always to the fore on that occasion in the hands of Sean Levey and put the race to bed in the manner of a classy prospect to score going away by three and a half lengths.

“We’re looking at possibly the Superlative Stakes in a couple of weeks’ time, that’s the plan,” said the Manton handler.

“We’re very happy with him, he’s done well and is working well, we’ll just see how he is over the next 10 days before deciding if we run or not.”

Meehan could also be represented during Newmarket’s big summer showcase on the July Course by both Lawful Command and Show Respect.

Both horses run in the colours of Stan Threadwell, whose horses run under the Family Amusements Ltd banner, and represented the trainer at Royal Ascot most recently.

Although coming up short in his hat-trick bid, Lawful Command ran a fine race to finish fifth in a typically competitive renewal of the Britannia Stakes, while Meehan is prepared to draw a line through Show Respect’s run in the Coventry Stakes having suffered trouble in running in the early stages of the Group Two contest.

He continued: “Lawful Command is very fresh and very well. There is a race for him as well at the July Festival, I’m not sure if it is on the Friday or Saturday. It’s a nice handicap and that will be what he will go for.

“Show Respect was a bit unlucky, the start of the race didn’t go very well for him and you’re not going to get lucky in a race like the Coventry if you don’t get a good start.

“I’m not sure where I’m going to run him next, but he’s certainly well and is doing well. We may look at the July Stakes.”