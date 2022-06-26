Search

27 Jun 2022

July Cup in the mix for Twilight Jet

July Cup in the mix for Twilight Jet

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jun 2022 2:10 PM

Twilight Jet could bid to bounce back from his disappointing run at Royal Ascot in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket next month.

Following an impressive reappearance in the Lacken Stakes at Naas in May, hopes were high ahead of last week’s Commonwealth Cup, but he finished last of the 20 runners.

Trainer Michael O’Callaghan soon discovered all was not well with his star three-year-old, but hopes he could be back on-song in time to run on the July Course in a fortnight’s time.

“He was quite sick after Ascot. He scoped badly after the race and the next morning he was very, very tired,” said the trainer.

“He obviously had something brewing and it just happened to come to a head on the race. These things can be hard to avoid at times when the horses are travelling and everything.

“He’s back fresh and well in the last couple of days and he may end up going to the July Cup next because he’s very, very good.

“Even after the gates opened the other day, I was watching the racing thinking ‘this is not him’, and that’s the way it panned out – he didn’t run any race.

“If we can get those things ironed out and get him back, he’ll have a crack at a few big races during the rest of the season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media