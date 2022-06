Dettori delivers perfect riposte with Newmarket victory

On his first ride since taking a “sabbatical” from his relationship with John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori partnered Lezoo to victory at Newmarket

It became apparent that all was not well with the Dettori and Gosden association on Thursday when the jockey’s name appeared alongside the Ralph Beckett-trained filly in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes, but not the Gosden-trained horses on the same card.

By Friday evening Gosden senior announced that the pair had paused their working relationship – without closing the door for good – but if Dettori has shown anything during his illustrious career, it is that he is a dangerous man with a point to prove.

It briefly looked like Lezoo had a mountain to climb as Malrescia kicked clear at Headquarters, but Dettori’s timing was on point and she won going away by a length and three-quarters.

It had to be! It's not been an easy time for @FrankieDettori, but the top-class jockey strikes on his sole ride of the day aboard Lezoo in the Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes 👏 @NewmarketRace | @RalphBeckett pic.twitter.com/B6j6tSqhzA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 25, 2022

Speaking before racing, Dettori confirmed his intention to continue riding until at least the end of next season, telling Racing TV: “I will definitely do this year and next year.

“I will be riding in Istanbul in the Derby tomorrow and I will be in the German Derby next week and I’ve got a couple of weekends in Belmont and Saratoga, so I’m pretty busy for the next month. So, if you don’t see me ride domestically, it is not because I gave up. It is because I’m actually abroad.

“But I am intending to ride for the rest of this year and next year.”