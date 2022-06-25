Search

Dettori delivers perfect riposte with Newmarket victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 3:38 PM

On his first ride since taking a “sabbatical” from his relationship with John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori partnered Lezoo to victory at Newmarket

It became apparent that all was not well with the Dettori and Gosden association on Thursday when the jockey’s name appeared alongside the Ralph Beckett-trained filly in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes, but not the Gosden-trained horses on the same card.

By Friday evening Gosden senior announced that the pair had paused their working relationship – without closing the door for good – but if Dettori has shown anything during his illustrious career, it is that he is a dangerous man with a point to prove.

It briefly looked like Lezoo had a mountain to climb as Malrescia kicked clear at Headquarters, but Dettori’s timing was on point and she won going away by a length and three-quarters.

Speaking before racing, Dettori confirmed his intention to continue riding until at least the end of next season, telling Racing TV: “I will definitely do this year and next year.

“I will be riding in Istanbul in the Derby tomorrow and I will be in the German Derby next week and I’ve got a couple of weekends in Belmont and Saratoga, so I’m pretty busy for the next month. So, if you don’t see me ride domestically, it is not because I gave up. It is because I’m actually abroad.

“But I am intending to ride for the rest of this year and next year.”

