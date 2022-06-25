Search

27 Jun 2022

Todd Boehly exploring player trade deals to freshen up Chelsea squad

Todd Boehly exploring player trade deals to freshen up Chelsea squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Todd Boehly will attempt to shake up Chelsea’s summer transfer business through a series of US-style player trade deals, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s new supremo has already put the wheels in motion on a major administrative overhaul at Stamford Bridge, acting as interim sporting director this summer.

And Chelsea’s new co-controlling owner and chairman will explore a number of player swaps to freshen up the Blues squad.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are among those who can leave west London this summer, it is understood.

Chelsea have been encouraged by Juventus towards a move for long-term defensive target Matthijs De Ligt, and Germany forward Werner could be offered in a part exchange deal.

Werner has failed to hit his Bundesliga heights at Chelsea but still remains a squad and fan favourite due to his hard-working attitude and upbeat demeanour.

Chelsea are thought to be willing to let the 26-year-old depart this summer however, provided a deal can be struck to suit all parties.

Juventus would demand up to 100million euros in a straight cash sale for De Ligt, but Chelsea would not entertain such a high fee.

Ziyech could be another to be included in a potential swap deal, but AC Milan are understood to have revived their previous interest in the Morocco winger.

The former Ajax star has struggled to impose himself on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, having been among those players Frank Lampard had wanted to build his attacking set-up around.

Chelsea’s new chiefs Boehly and Clearlake Capital have wasted no time in refreshing the Blues’ off-field structure.

The 48-year-old Boehly has taken the short-term helm as sporting director, and that means he will oversee all transfer negotiations.

Boehly has also replaced Bruce Buck as Chelsea chairman, with director Marina Granovskaia having departed Stamford Bridge too.

The Blues will search for a new sporting director in tandem with carrying out summer transfer business, but new playing recruits are the clear priority.

Former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards is understood to be among the front-runners for the sporting director role.

Monaco’s Paul Mitchell is also thought to be keen on a return to England, and boasts a fine reputation in the global game.

Raheem Sterling is understood to remain among Chelsea’s top transfer targets for the summer, with the Blues encouraged by the Manchester City star’s desire for a new challenge.

Chelsea can still complete a deal for Jules Kounde but are yet to agree a fee with Sevilla, with the France defender ready to make the Stamford Bridge switch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media