Search

23 Jun 2022

Options open for Missed The Cut with overseas targets beckoning

Options open for Missed The Cut with overseas targets beckoning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 11:10 AM

George Boughey has yet to pinpoint the next port of call for the exciting Missed The Cut, although global options could await as his year goes on.

The son of American sire Quality Road was one of the most impressive winners of Royal Ascot in the Golden Gates Stakes, by four and a quarter lengths.

That was on the back of an 11-length win at Pontefract and a five-and-a-half-length-success at Salisbury.

It came as no surprise to Boughey the handicapper put him up 13lb to a mark of 108 and his future now lies in Pattern company.

“I don’t know where he’ll go next, but he’ll have to step out of handicap company as he’s now rated 108,” said Boughey.

“His work at home had suggested that he may well do that and he looks a very smart horse.

“He’s one who will be running in a Group or Listed race on his next start and he could end up in America, he could end up in Australia, Dubai, Saudi – he’s a very exciting horse to have in the yard.

“His future is still ahead of him, he’s very green but he should have learned a lot from his Ascot win. We had to do a lot of work with him because of his greenness. He was well prepared for that and I think he’ll step forward again.”

Boughey, who was also on the mark with Inver Park in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last week, did have one notable reversal in Cachet, his 1000 Guineas winner who was only fifth behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes.

“She was fine, she seems well. It was always going to be a stiff task on that track,” said Boughey.

“If you stopped the race a furlong and a half out she looked pretty good, but the winner looked exceptional and we finished just behind some individual Group One winners.

“I think we’ll just look for an easier mile or even dropping back to seven furlongs with her.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media