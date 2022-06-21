Wayne Pivac hands Harri O’Connor Wales call-up for South Africa tour

Uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor has been called up to the Wales squad for next month’s South Africa tour.
It means that Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will now take 34 players to South Africa, adding 21-year-old O’Connor to his original squad selection.
O’Connor was born in North Yorkshire, but he qualifies for Wales through his father, who is from Bonymaen.
Saracens prop Sam Wainwright, who is also uncapped, was named earlier this month as squad replacement for an injured Leon Brown.
Wales face three Tests against the world champion Springboks, starting in Pretoria on July 2.
