In Pictures: No silverware but Limerick U14 soccer trio enjoy Kennedy Cup experience

LIMERICK County secured an impressive top 10 finish in the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL last week, despite suffering a heart-breaking 2-1 Bowl final defeat after extra-time on Friday.
In Friday's Kennedy Cup Shield final, the Limerick Desmond League lost out to the Clare League 2-1 at UL.
Meanwhile, in the Bowl Shield play-offs, Limerick District edged past the Kerry League 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Thursday for a 21st place finish.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
