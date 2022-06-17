Candleford too hot for Royal Ascot rivals

Tom Marquand opened his account for Royal Ascot 2022 as the long-absent Candleford ran away with the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.
Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old had not been seen in competitive action since winning at Kempton in November, but was nevertheless prominent in the market at 11-2.
For a moment early in the straight it looked as though Kim Bailey’s Ajero had slipped the field, but Candleford joined him approaching the final furlong before rocketing clear.
The Queen’s 4-1 joint-favourite Just Fine never threatened to land a telling blow and was well beaten.
Haggas said: “He loves going right handed and won a nice race in the autumn. I thought going a mile and a half on fast ground would prove right up his street.
“I actually thought all through the winter I would win the Duke Of Edinburgh, but not with him. I didn’t think he would get in, but I was wrong.
“One person I’m thinking of right now is Alison Samuel, who rides him every day. She will be in tears for a week.”
The winner is owned by former England cricketer Craig Kieswetter’s Barnane Stud.
