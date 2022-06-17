Search

17 Jun 2022

Limerick's William O'Connor 'over the moon' to progress at World Cup of Darts

Limerick's William O'Connor 'over the moon' to progress at World Cup of Darts

Cappamore man William O'Connor is representing the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup of Darts this week in Germany

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor said he was 'over the moon' as the Cappamore native and team mate Steve Lennon progressed to the second round of the Cazoo World Cup of Darts in Germany.

O'Connor and Lennon teamed up to see the Republic of Ireland score a deserved 5-2 victory over Canada in their opening round game on Thursday night at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle.

2019 World Cup finalists O’Connor and Lennon will play Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode, of the Netherlands, for a last eight spot on Saturday afternoon.

The Republic of Ireland proved too good for the Canadian pair of Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell in their last 32 fixture.

The Irish pair landed back-to-back 16-darters to establish an early 2-0 cushion, before O’Connor followed up a clinical 83 kill on the bull in leg four by wrapping up proceedings inside 14 darts.

“It was tough. Steve played absolutely brilliantly there. I’m over the moon,” reflected a confident O’Connor.

“If Steve can keep doing what he’s doing and I can start doing what I can do, there’s very few that can stop us.”

This year’s World Cup of Darts marks the 12th edition of the popular pairs event, which will see 32 countries represented by two-player teams until this Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media