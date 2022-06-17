Limerick sides reach Shield and Bowl finals at SFAI Kennedy Cup

TWO Limerick sides are involved in finals this Friday at the SFAI Kennedy Cup U14 interleague soccer competition at the University of Limerick.

First into action this Friday is the Limerick Desmond side which takes on the Clare League in the Kennedy Cup Shield final at 10.30am at UL.

A goal from Max White, of Breska Rovers, was enough to see Limerick Desmond progress to the Shield Final after securing a 1-0 victory over the Mayo League.

At 12noon, Limerick County will face Carlow in the Bowl final at 12noon.

Cian Finnucane, of Charleville AFC, got the only goal for Limerick County in their 1-0 Bowl semi-final win against West Cork at UL on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Bowl Shield play-offs, Limerick District edged past the Kerry League 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Thursday. District went 3-0 up against Kerry thanks to goals from Daniel Kirby, Alex Omoruyi and Jovanny Kwuiske but Kerry staged an amazing come back to level matter. Robert Keane, Saad Abdalla and Ethan Ballard got the Kerry goals.

But just as it looked as if penalties were on the cards Daniel Kirby broke Kerry hearts giving Limerick District the win and 21st place with Kerry in 22nd.

Earlier in the day, Limerick District had defeated the Dundalk League 2-0. Jack Croke, of Pike Rovers, and Eamon Doyle, Fairview Rangers, scored the District League goals.

SQUAD DETAILS:

LIMERICK DISTRICT

Players: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ben Kiely, Daniel Zwiegela (all Aisling Annacotty), Sean Kiely, Alex Omoriyi, Rory McKeon (all Corbally United), Eamon Doyle (Fairview Rangers), Julian Mahango (Mungret Regional), Jack Duggan, Oisin Healy, Oscar O'Donoghue, Jack Croke (all Pike Rovers), Jack Dervan, Jovanny Kwusike, Alan Cleary, Daniel Kirby, Tony Hourigan, George Lloyd (all Regional United), Raihan Uddin, Jamie Curtin (both Shelbourne).

Management: Manager/coach Carl O'Donovan; Coach Aidan Ryan; GK coach Paul Kirby.



LIMERICK COUNTY

Players: Matthew Cox Holycross AFC; Ryan O’Carrroll Holycross AFC; Ben Gubbins Holycross AFC; Timmy O’Sullivan Castle Utd; Rory Hanly Holycross AFC; Alex Woodland Murroe AFC; Michael Hanly Holycross AFC; Ciaran Collins Kilmallock AFC; Ben Ross Charleville AFC; Jackie Dwane Kilmallock AFC; Cian McNamara Herbertstown AFC; Josh McLoughlin Charleville AFC; Evan O’Riordan Charleville AFC; Tadhg McElligott Murroe AFC; Conor Hayes Holycross AFC; Ryan Downey Ballylanders AFC; Sean Maguire Kilmallock AFC; Cian Finucane Charleville AFC; Cillian Murphy Holycross AFC; Charlie Stokes Pallas Utd.

Management: Manager & Head coach Gordon Ross from Murroe AFC; Coaches David O’Carroll, Holycross, Michael Collins Kilmallock AFC; Barry Woodland Murroe AFC; First Aid James McLoughlin.



LIMERICK DESMOND

Players: Daven Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie O' Mahoney (Athea Utd), Jack Doran, Michael Kirby, Sean Downes (AK Utd), Daniel Magner, Jamie Quinn, Kieran Long (Ballingarry AFC), Alex Smith, Darragh Taylor, Max White, Shane Dillon (Breska Rovers), Daniel-John Cussen, Ryan Sheehan (Broadford Utd), Darragh Mullane (GB Rovers), Darragh O'Donoghue, Jack O'Kelly, James McCarthy, Paul Murphy (Granagh Utd), Chris Kiely (Newcastle West Town). Management: Manager: Chinazo John Nnaya; Assistant Coaches: Dean Corbett, Joey Healy, Mike O'Keeffe.