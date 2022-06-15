Royal Ascot day two – in pictures

Another scorcher on day two at Royal Ascot – both on and off the track. With the Berkshire crowd enjoying the British heatwave, it was State Of Rest who burned up the Ascot straight to lift top honours in the feature Prince of Wales’s Stakes. We look back at the highlights of the second afternoon at the summer showpiece:
Two-time world boxing champion Bernard Dunne Bernard photographed with his family from left, Caoimhe and Pamela | Picture: Sean Curtin/TrueMedia
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.