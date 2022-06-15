Search

15 Jun 2022

Eldar Eldarov battles to Queen’s Vase victory

Eldar Eldarov battles to Queen's Vase victory

Eldar Eldarov got up in the shadow of the post to prevail in a thrilling Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

A winner over a mile at Nottingham in October and a mile and a quarter at Newcastle last month, Roger Varian’s colt faced a big step up in class and distance for this one-mile-six-furlong Group Two.

The son of Dubawi was nearer last than first turning for home, but came from the clouds to seal the narrowest of victories in the hands of David Egan as the 5-2 favourite.

Al Qareem set a strong gallop in front for much of the way and was still in a clear lead at the top of the straight, but began to tire soon after and was passed by Zechariah and Colin Keane.

After seeing off Hafit, the 20-1 shot looked likely to prevail, but he was joined on the line by the fast-finishing Eldar Eldarov and after a tense wait for connections the judge confirmed the latter had won the day by a nose.

