Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Club Notes

ADARE MANOR

Results: Team of 4 June 4th, 5th and 6th; 1st with 98 pts Ronan Kirby (23), Kieran Burke (23), Mark Leahy (19), Eamon Hynes (19); 2nd with 97 pts Frank Nolan (17), Thomas Hayes (17), Patrick Gorey (19), Bridget O Brien (19); Ladies Prize with 88pts Siobhan Curran (14), Ber Lucey (24), Phil Mann (19), Mary Rose Cremin (33).

Open Singles: Mens Open Singles, Tuesday May 31; 1st Seamus O'Callaghan (29) 39pts; 2nd Kevin Kearney (5) 38pts (B9); Gross Liam Lenihan (2) 34 pts; 4th Trevor Griffin (15) 38 pts

Junior Cup: Our Men’s Junior Cup Team will be playing their next round on Saturday 25th June at 3pm in Castletroy. All support welcome.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Thursday 9th June: 12 Hole Seniors – Winner Esther Fearnley. Runner Up Claire Riordan.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 16th June: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm.

Tuesday 21st June with alt. Saturday 18th: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS. Sunday 19th June: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Congratulations: To Pat and Mary Toomey on winning the R&A 9 Hole at Tipperary Golf Club. They now go on to play at St Andrews in Scotland and we wish them the best of luck representing their club at this event.

Mixed Foursomes: Hard luck to our mixed foursomes’ team who lost to Limerick GC on Saturday, having won 2 matches and lost 3rd on 18th.

Minor Cup: Best of luck to our Minor team who take on Limerick Golf Club in Ballykisteen on Sunday 19th June. First match out is 13.04.

BALLYNEETY

Mens Results: Open team of 2; 1st Sean Lyons & Stephen Dunworth 52 points; 2nd Cyril O'Neill & P J Conway Dromoland 52 points; 3rd Jason Travis & Cian Delaney 50 points; 4th Nigel Carey & Ciaran Carey 49 points

Club Singles: Winner Paul Carroll 42 points; Cat A; 1st David Geary 38 points; 2nd Ger Nolan 38 points; Cat B; 1st Kevin Fleming 40 points; 2nd Pat Wade 38 points; Cat C 1st Enda Feeney 40 points; 2nd Michael Jones 36 points.

Seniors: Seniors 15 holes champagne scramble; 1st Brendan Joyce, Tony Carroll, Joe Teefy & Anthony O'Sullivan's 45.9; 2nd Tom Buckley, Tim Mulcaire, John Bermingham & Noel Godfrey 45.8.

Team of Three: Paudie Hehir, Tom Ryan & Michael O'Connell 44.7; 2nd John Ryan Martin O Connor& Eddie Sheehan 43 points.

Mixed Foursome: Congratulations to our mixed foursome who were victorious over Castletroy in the Irish mixed foursome. Big thanks to Maura Mulcahy and Cathal Godfrey for their inspiring leadership.

Ladies: Singles sponsored by Techla Roche; 1st Rosemarie Casserly 40 points; 2nd Ann Browne 33 points b/9; 3rd Helen Stewart 33 points.

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot; Neil Kiely wins €118. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.

Captain's Prize: Captain's Prize Dermot Barry & Fiona Godfrey. This weekend we wish both Dermot & Fiona best of luck & have good weekend. Best of luck to all competing.

CASTLETROY

Men’s captains prize: Mr Paul Micks, June 10 and 11: 1st Ray Clancy 68 back 9, 2nd Thomas Kitt 67, gross F Harold 71, 3rd. E Fogarty 68, 4th JP Murphy 69, 5th K Stritch 69 second gross S Mernagh 74, 6t T Coffey 69; 7th J Tiernan 70; 8th A Costello 70, 9th V C Lifford 72, 10th P Hussey 72. Best nett day 1 N Macken 72, day 2 O Hodges, 72, Best front 9-day 1 E Hyland 35 best back 9day 1 M Murphy 33, best front 9 day 2 P Quinn 33. Best second 9-day 2 JR Walsh 34, past captains I McGill 74, Nearest to pin J Gilmartin . Longest drive J McGrath 1st seniors M O'Shea 52 2nd seniors G Lowe 53,

Seniors results: Veterans Cup, kindly sponsored by Ger Haugh; 1st E Storan 39 pts 2nd T Loughran 35 pts, 3rd G Lowe 33 pts, 4th N Larkin 32, 5th S Langan 31.

Ladies’ captains prize: Sunday 12 June. The winner on the day was Jacinta Cunneen.

Ladies: Ladies competition 7th June sponsored by Frocks Ballina, 1st A Coffey 39pts; 2nd B Murphy 37pts, 3rd M Byrne 35 pts 4th M Magnier 31 pts 5th M Ingerton 34 pts.

Teams: Our teams had a bad evening on Thursday last, with both our men's Senior Cup team and our mixed foursomes team been beaten by 3 matches to 2 and so finish their runs. Many thanks to all players and managers and at least the Senior lads have the Barton Shield to look forward too. Our Jimmy Bruen team take on Ballyneety in Ballyneety this Thursday evening at 5pm.

CHARLEVILLE

Club Fundraiser: June Weekend, Friday 3rd, Sat 4th Sun 5th/ Mon 6th June, kindly sponsored by Teach Altra Nursing Home

A member of the Evergreen Care Group

1st Betty Coughlan, Eoin Coughlan, Jamie Coughlan 68 pts c/b;

Open Singles: Tuesday 6th June 18 Hole Open Singles; 1st Denis Scully (7) 39pts; 2nd Micheal Casey (24) 38pts.

Seniors: Men’s Senior’s Golf 08 June; 1st Tom Clarson, Donal Egan, John O’Brien 102 pts; 2nd John P Collins Moss Fitzgibbon Donal McSweeney 97pts;

Singles Matchplay: O’Connor Cup 11&12 June; (18 Hole Singles Stroke) (GOY); 1st Michael Laffan (18) 67; 2nd Noel Molloy (15) 69; Gross Carl McCarthy (2) 71; 3rd James Curtin (21) 69.

Ladies Results: Ladies 3 T’s Stroke Play Competition; Thursday 9th June; 1st Liz Keane (38) Nett 68; 2nd Marie Walsh (17) Nett 73.

DROMOLAND

Results: Jimmy McManus Captain’s Prize: Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th June; 1st Sean Conway 105; 2nd Enda Heneghan 106; 3rd Seamus Mungovan 107; Gross Nigel Frost 76; 4th John McCarthy 107; 5th James Purcell 108;

Caprain's Prize to Ladies: Jimmy McManus Captain’s Prize to the Ladies Sunday 12th June. 1st Siobhan Fitzpatrick 66; 2nd Dervla O’Neill 73; Gross Joan Ryan 88; 3rd Ursula McManus 74;

RATHBANE

Results: Open Midweek Singles Monday, 6th/Tuesday 7th/Wednesday 8th June 1st. Tony Williams 43pts/ 2nd. Phillip Fox 41pts.

vice-captain's prize: Vice-Captains Prize (Mr Seamus Reidy) 1st Kieran Cronin 49pts/ 2nd Noel Lyons 44pts/ 3rd Michael Lysaght Jr./ 4th Thomas Meehan 38pts / Nearest the Pin Padraig Carroll / Longest Drive Mark O'Doherty/Cat.1 Keith Doran / Cat.2 Dennis Wallace. Congratulations to Seamus a great day was had by all who played.

ladies: Ladies 18 Hole Singles Sunday 12th June 1st Lucy Kavanagh 41pts 2nd Breda Edwards 40pts 3rd Marie Costelloe 35pts

Ladies 9 Hole Singles Sunday 12th June 1st Patricia Hynes 22pts 2nd Ester Greene 19pts 3rd Siobhan O'Grady 16pts

Competitions: Upcoming Competitions Midweek Open Singles Monday 13th/Tuesday 14th/Wednesday 15th June Members €5 Visitors €15 Contact Club at 061313655 or book on the BRS APP. Saturday 18th/Sunday 19th June Monthly Medal; Sunday 19th June Ladies Monthly Medal Sunday 26th June lady Vice-Captains Prize (Mary Marks).

TIPPERARY

ladies: Results: Wednesday June 8th, kindly sponsored by West Main St Traders; Winner: Patrice O'Connell (38) 45 pts; Runner Up: Ann English (20) 40 pts;

Club Day: Results: Sunday, June 13th, club day; Winner: Mary Devlin (31) 34 pts; Runner Up: Patricia O'Dwyer (40) 33 pts

9-Hole Qualifier; R&A 9 hole Qualifier Results. Winners and on their way to St Andrews, Mary and Pat Toomey.

Update for this week: Wednesday, June 15th, Open day Team of 2; Sunday, June 19th: Club day S/Ford

Teams: Our teams out this week are Senior Foresomes va Mallow in Mallow at 3.30 pm on Saturday; Minor ladies vs Dundrum at 2pm on Saturday. All support is appreciated.

Well Done: Well done to our Revive Active team who were victorious against Cahir on Sunday and hard luck to our Mens Senior Team who were beaten by a strong Mallow team on Saturday.