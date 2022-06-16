Search

16 Jun 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 1PM

HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA, 1.30PM

TENNIS
QUEEN'S CLUB
BBC2, 1PM

DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

CYCLING
TOUR OF BELGIUM
EUROSPORT 1, 2.15PM

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

TENNIS
QUEEN'S CLUB
BBC 2, 1PM

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA, 1.30PM

HURLING
MINOR: CLARE V OFFALY
TG4, 7.30PM

DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

HURLING QUARTER-FINAL
CORK V GALWAY
RTE2, 1.45PM

HURLING QUARTER-FINAL
CLARE V WEXFORD
RTE2, 3.45PM

RUGBY
SARACENS V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 1, 3PM

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

RUGBY
URC: STORMERS V BULLS
RTE2, 6.30PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

FORMULA ONE
CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

CYCLING
TOUR OF BELGIUM
EUROSPORT 1, 2.15PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
TAILTEANN CUP SEMI-FINALS
RTE2, 1.45PM

