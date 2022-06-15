Search

15 Jun 2022

Limerick arrowsmith eyes World Cup of Darts glory in Germany

Limerick arrowsmith eyes World Cup glory in Germany

Limerick's William O'Connor who is representing the Rep of Ireland at the Cazoo World Cup of Darts this week

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man William O'Connor is targetting Cazoo World Cup of Darts glory when representing the Republic of Ireland in Germany this week.

Cappamore man O'Connor will again team up with Carlow's Steve Lennon in a bid to go one better than 2019 when the pair finished as runners-up in the prestigious competition.

O'Connor and Lennon will open their campaign at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt against the Canadian team of  Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell on this Thursday evening. The tournament will be live on Sky Sports.

The ties are played through a combination of Doubles and Singles matches.

The Republic of Ireland's meeting with Canada is the third game up in the Thursday evening session which begins at 6pm Irish time. 

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ranking of 36 at present. 

O'Connor enjoyed an excellent run at the Cazoo UK Open in March before bowing out at the semi-final stage. Cappamore man O'Connor accounted for world champion Peter Wright on his way to reaching the last four stage of the prestious event at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Thirty two nations are competing in the 12th staging of the Cazoo World Cup of Darts which continues until this Sunday.

The 2021 event saw Peter Wright and John Henderson claim a second World Cup title for Scotland, with the duo set to defend their title this week.

2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts, Eissporthalle, Frankfurt

Session Schedule:

Thursday June 16 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8

Friday June 17 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8

Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
4x Second Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
4x Second Round

Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media