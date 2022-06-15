Limerick arrowsmith eyes World Cup of Darts glory in Germany

Limerick's William O'Connor who is representing the Rep of Ireland at the Cazoo World Cup of Darts this week
LIMERICK man William O'Connor is targetting Cazoo World Cup of Darts glory when representing the Republic of Ireland in Germany this week.
Cappamore man O'Connor will again team up with Carlow's Steve Lennon in a bid to go one better than 2019 when the pair finished as runners-up in the prestigious competition.
O'Connor and Lennon will open their campaign at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt against the Canadian team of Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell on this Thursday evening. The tournament will be live on Sky Sports.
The ties are played through a combination of Doubles and Singles matches.
The Republic of Ireland's meeting with Canada is the third game up in the Thursday evening session which begins at 6pm Irish time.
Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ranking of 36 at present.
O'Connor enjoyed an excellent run at the Cazoo UK Open in March before bowing out at the semi-final stage. Cappamore man O'Connor accounted for world champion Peter Wright on his way to reaching the last four stage of the prestious event at Butlin's Minehead Resort.
Thirty two nations are competing in the 12th staging of the Cazoo World Cup of Darts which continues until this Sunday.
The 2021 event saw Peter Wright and John Henderson claim a second World Cup title for Scotland, with the duo set to defend their title this week.
2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts, Eissporthalle, Frankfurt
Session Schedule:
Thursday June 16 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8
Friday June 17 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8
Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
4x Second Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
4x Second Round
Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final
