Limerick woman included in Rep of Ireland squad for key World Cup qualifier

A LIMERICK defender has been included in the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team squad for the trip to Georgia for their next 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game in Group A on Monday, June 27.

Newcastle West woman Claire O'Riordan, currently playing her football with German side MSV Duisburg.

Twenty seven-year-old O'Riordan has won 17 senior caps to date for Ireland. The West Limerick woman played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick

She played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker.

This month's Republic of Ireland meeting with Georgia is a rearranged fixture from September 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place. It was agreed that Ireland would host Georgia on November 30, 2021 (which they won 11-0) and then travel to Georgia in June, 2022.



Manager Vera Pauw has given a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.



Peamount United forward Stephanie Roche is recalled to the squad for the first time since November 2019, when she earned her 55th senior cap in the draw away to Greece.



The Wexford Youths duo of Limerick teenager Aoibheann Clancy, of Kilbehenny, and Ellen Molloy are unavailable due to sitting their Leaving Certificate exams, while injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Campbell, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan and Kyra Carusa.



There are seven current SSE Airtricity Women’s National League players included, while another 10 players previously featured in the League.



In order to build up the players’ fitness, with most now in their off-season, Pauw recently organised two games against boys teams to replace the regular Home-Based Training Sessions at the FAI National Training Centre.



The squad will depart Dublin on Wednesday afternoon – after undergoing a light training session – headed for Antalya, Turkey for a training camp. On Sunday, June 19th, they take on Philippines in an International Friendly game, which will be live streamed on FAI TV.



On Saturday, June 25, Ireland will arrive in Tbilisi to step up preparations for the qualifier against Georgia, which will be live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.



Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)



INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Philippines v Republic of Ireland

Sunday, June 19th

Bellis Sports Centre, Antalya, Turkey

KO 16:00 (18:00 local time)

LIVE on FAI TV YouTube



2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER – GROUP A

Georgia v Republic of Ireland

Monday, June 27th

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori, Georgia

KO 17:00 (20:00 local time)

LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide