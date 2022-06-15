Search

15 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United chase Christian Eriksen and Frenkie De Jong

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 8:29 AM

What the papers say

The interest in 30-year-old Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen that has emerged from Manchester United will not stop the club from pursuing their number one target Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder is the topic of discussions between the two clubs, as Eriksen’s availability as a free agent has attracted the attention of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The same paper reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a £34.6million offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Citing German publication Bild, the paper says although Liverpool have rejected two previous offers for the 30-year-old, the Bundesliga side are hopeful the third proposal will hit the mark.

Manchester City may raise more than £200m in player sales over the summer – according to The Daily Telegraph – as they pursue a move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 26-year-old is valued at around £60m, making it another expensive target for the Premier League Champions.

Everton forward Richarlison has rejected a move to Arsenal, according to the Liverpool Echo. The paper reports the 25-year-old would prefer a move to Chelsea or Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Foot Mercato reports the World Cup-winning France midfielder will soon return to Juventus on a four-year deal.

Victor Osimhen: The 23-year-old Napoli forward has been linked with Arsenal and says he will make a decision on interest from England during the summer.

