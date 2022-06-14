Jubilant Callum Hutchinson savours Ascot Stakes success

Coltrane provided apprentice jockey Callum Hutchinson with his first taste of Royal Ascot success with a battling display in the Ascot Stakes.
A field of 19 runners went to post for the two-and-a-half-mile handicap, with Bring On The Night the 3-1 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the race in the last decade.
A neck runner-up to Cleveland in last month’s Chester Cup, Coltrane (14-1) was guided to the lead inside the final two furlongs by his 5lb claimer, who punched the air as he saw off the challenge of Bring On The Night and Ryan Moore by three-quarters of a length.
Arcadian Sunrise made late gains to finish the same distance further back in third, with Going Gone fourth and last year’s winner Reshoun in fifth.
Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “I was happy at every point, Callum gave him a great ride. He was always where he needed to be and he found space, even when the other horse looked like he was going to come to him.
“I’m very proud of the jockey and of the horse. Five pounds can make a big difference at this trip and Rob (Hornby) was claimed by Ralph Beckett to ride his horse.
“It’s a hot day and it might be a bit too much to ask to come back for the Queen Alexandra (on Saturday). He’s won a Melrose so the Ebor is possible, there’s are plenty of options.”
