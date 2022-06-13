The sporting weekend in pictures

England were indebted to both an established and a new hero as they launched an impressive fightback on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Andy Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that an injury he picked up in his final defeat by Matteo Berrettini at the Boss Open in Stuttgart will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign.

Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 Nations League draw at home to Cyprus as Windsor Park remembered former manager Billy Bingham, who died this week.

Sweden’s Linn Grant banked a cheque for £272,000 after her nine-shot victory in the Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club saw her become the first woman to win a DP World Tour event.

But South African Charl Schwartzel won the first event on the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series by one stroke and walked away with £3.8m at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.