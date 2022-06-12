Search

12 Jun 2022

Ollie Pope and Joe Root reach centuries as runs continue to flow at Trent Bridge

Ollie Pope and Joe Root reach centuries as runs continue to flow at Trent Bridge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 4:53 PM

Ollie Pope and Joe Root helped themselves to a pair of outstanding centuries as England followed New Zealand’s lead by filling their boots in the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge.

Having watched the tourists rack up 553 in the first innings, England reached responded in kind by racing to 331 for two on the third afternoon in Nottingham.

From his new position of number three Pope reached a career-best 142 not out, his second Test ton and a first on home soil, while Root continued his magical run of form with yet another memorable turn, easing to an unbeaten 109.

His 116-ball masterclass was the fastest yet of his 27 Test centuries, his second in as many games since giving up the captaincy and his 10th since the start of 2020. It is the kind of purple patch only the very greatest players can even contemplate, taking Root into rarefied air.

With a rapid outfield, clear skies overhead and a Dukes ball that has been more docile than usual, the scene was set for England to enjoy themselves but they still deserve credit for not allowing the scoreboard pressure generated by the Kiwis’ mammoth total.

In the first two sessions they piled into a listless attack, heaping on 241 runs for the loss of a solitary wicket. Even the man to go, opener Alex Lees, made a flowing 67 – his maiden half-century in international cricket.

The Black Caps’ lead of 222 still gives them reason for optimism, with a cluster of quick wickets enough to get them back in the hunt, but it would take a major shift in momentum to drag the hosts back.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media