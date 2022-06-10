Search

10 Jun 2022

Ruben Selles joins coaching team at Southampton

Southampton have appointed well-travelled Spaniard Ruben Selles as first team lead coach, subject to work visa clearance.

The 38-year-old has previously worked in Greece, Russia, Azerbaijan, Norway and Denmark, as well as his homeland, where he held roles coaching at youth level for Valencia and Villarreal.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is restructuring his backroom staff this summer, with the departures of coaches Kelvin Davis, Dave Watson and Craig Fleming announced last month.

Selles, who will support Hasenhuttl in all coaching matters, most recently worked as assistant manager at FC Copenhagen, helping the Danish club win their first league title in three years last season.

“It’s exciting for me to work in one of the top teams in the Premier League, with a big manager like Ralph, with a lot of good players, and to have in front of you the best teams and the best players in the world, so I’m looking forward to it,” he told the club website.

