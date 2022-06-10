Limerick Desmond reach Gaynor Cup semi-finals as Limerick County into Shield semi-final at UL

Limerick Desmond's Eleanor Blake in action against the Kerry League in the Gaynor Cup at UL this week Picture: Sinead Kiely
LIMERICK Desmond have advanced to Friday evening's semi-finals of the Gaynor Cup at UL after finishing top of their five-team group.
Desmond edged out the Kerry League for top spot in group four with a run of two wins and a draw from their four Group 4 fixtures securing seven points.
Limerick Desmond secured top spot in their group with a hard fought 1-1 draw with local rivals Limerick County in their final group game before a large attendance at UL on Thursday evening.
Desmond trailed 1-0 for a long spell in this derby clash after the talented Maddison McGuane, of Pike Rovers, fired Limerick County into the lead in the opening half. McGuane was one of the heroes of Pike Rovers' SFAI U12 National Cup final win over St Kevin's Boys last month.
Limerick County's Maddison McGuane in action against Cork in the Gaynor Cup at UL Picture: Sinead Kiely
County held their advantage until deep into the second half before Christina Bokeman brought Desmond level with a terrific finish into the corner of the net.
Limerick Desmond received a bye into the Gaynor Cup semi-finals which will be played at UL at 6pm this Friday. Desmond will take on MGL South in the semi-final following their 2-1 quarter-final win over MGL North.
Meanwhile, Limerick County, who picked up four points with a win and a draw in their four group fixtures, have advanced to the Gaynor Shield semi-finals.
Limerick County received a bye into Friday evening's semi-finals and will take on the Kildare League there following their victory over Kilkenny. County's semi-final will kick-off at 6pm on Friday evening at UL.
LIMERICK DESMOND GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Hannah Neville, Summer Behan, Grace Fitzgibbon (all Shannonside FC), Mya Moloney (Fairview Rangers), Gemma Leahy (Shannonside FC), Aideen Reidy (Newcastle West Town), Jessica Meade (Kilcolman Rovers), Rachel Walsh (Ballingarry AFC), Emma Harris (Kildimo United FC), Eleanor Blake (Ballingarry AFC), Sarah Curtin (Glantine AFC), Rebecca Carey, Annabelle Mulcair Quille, Kristina Bokmane, Muireann O'Sullivan (all Ballingarry AFC), Evelyn Fitzgerald (Shannonside FC), Ruby Mae Behan (Kilcolman Rovers), Eva Loftus (Aisling Annacotty), Sara Mae Murphy (Abbeayfeale Utd).
LIMERICK COUNTY GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Alice Moran (Mungret Regional), Ellen Hackett (Murroe AFC), Emma Meaney (Pike Rovers), Grace Madigan (Regional United), Chloe Wallace (Fairview), Orlaith Purcell (Aisling Annacotty), Maddison McGuane (Pike Rovers), Jane O'Sullivan (Regional United), Jenna Johnson (Aisling Annacotty), Hailey Briganti (Regional United), Evelina Stankeviciute (Mungret Regional), Aoise Flanagan (Regional United), Thea O'Brien (Mungret Regional), Faye Ronan (Charleville AFC), Rebecca Flanagan (Regional United), Katie O'Gorman, Ruby Carmody, Lauren Cusack (all Aisling Annacotty), Emily O'Byrne (Castle Utd), Holly Dawson (Knockainey).
