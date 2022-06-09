Search

10 Jun 2022

Ian Baraclough comes under fire from fans as Northern Ireland lose in Kosovo

Ian Baraclough comes under fire from fans as Northern Ireland lose in Kosovo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:04 PM

Northern Ireland’s Nations League despair grew deeper as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina which caused some fans to openly turn on Ian Baraclough.

Sections of the Green and White Army sang ‘Cheerio’ after the manager went to acknowledge the travelling support at the end of a match in which the final score made it look better than it really was for Northern Ireland.

Early strikes from Vedat Muriqi and Zymer Bytyqi, the first a penalty, put Kosovo in control. And although Shayne Lavery pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, Muriqi’s second at the start of the second half should have killed it, Dan Ballard’s late header notwithstanding.

Northern Ireland’s games without a win in this competition now number 13, but it was not luck that was against them at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri as they were second best to a bright Kosovo side who threatened to score more and increase yet further the growing pressure on Baraclough.

His side entered League C Group 2 as top seeds following their relegation and Baraclough boldly talked of targeting 12 points from their June fixtures, but they have taken only one from three, the manager now with just three wins from 19 competitive games.

At least this unprecedented quadruple-header affords Northern Ireland one more chance to get a win on the board before the long wait until September, and it is a chance – at home to Cyprus on Sunday – they must take to prevent this becoming a full-blown crisis.

After thunder had rumbled over the city during the afternoon, the thunderclap greeted the players as they emerged from the tunnel, and the storm was still only approaching for Northern Ireland, who found themselves overrun in the early going.

Baraclough handed full debuts to Conor McMenamin and Brodie Spencer as he made five changes from the drab goalless draw in Cyprus which had left him under pressure to deliver a result in Pristina.

But it was another bad start from his side, who trailed with nine minutes gone.

Captain Steven Davis, playing in his 99th competitive international, was guilty of sticking out a leg and Norwich winger Milot Rashica tumbled over it before Muriqi beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell from the penalty spot low to the goalkeeper’s left.

Eleven minutes later things got worse with Rashica again the central figure. His ball from the right was perfect for Byqyti, who got in front of Spencer to fire home on the volley.

Rashica then cut inside Spencer before shooting straight at Peacock-Farrell, and Florent Muslija made the Northern Ireland goalkeeper stretch to keep out a bending effort.

Northern Ireland had shown only flashes going the other way, with Glentoran’s McMenamin a bright spark as he showed a willingness to take his man on, if not always the end product.

There was a lifeline on the stroke of half-time and it was the 18-year-old Spencer – the youngest player to start for Northern Ireland since Josh Carson, then 17, in May 2011 – who created it, showing confidence going forward having being targeted at the back.

His deep cross found Lavery at the far post and the Blackpool man bundled it home, a moment of joy for a player who had been stationed on the right wing and struggled to make an impact.

But Northern Ireland’s hopes lasted only seven minutes of the second half. Lirim Kastrati was able to get inside Ciaron Brown, somewhat awkwardly deployed at left-back, and he centred for Muriqi to tap home with ease, the goal surviving a lengthy check for offside.

A raft of substitutions followed and when Jordan Thompson floated in a free-kick from deep, Ballard headed home with seven minutes to go to set up a frantic finish.

Northern Ireland forced more corners and free-kicks as six minutes of time were added on, but an equaliser proved beyond them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media