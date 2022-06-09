Search

09 Jun 2022

Fulham dominate PFA Championship team of the season

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 8:14 PM

Fulham dominated the PFA Championship team of the year after securing promotion in style.

The Cottagers delivered an instant return to the Premier League, scoring 106 goals as they won the title ahead of Bournemouth.

Five Fulham players were recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional team, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic having scored a record-breaking 43 Championship goals.

Centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream are also included along with midfielders Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson, who provided a season-high 19 assists.

Bournemouth see midfielder Philip Billing and forward Dominic Solanke, who scored 29 goals, included.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, who returned 19 clean sheets to help his side finish third, also makes the team of the year, along with Blackburn’s 22-goal Chile forward Ben Brereton.

Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence completes the line-up, having helped Steve Cooper’s side win the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

PFA Championship Team of the Year: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield); Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tim Ream (Fulham); Harry Wilson (Fulham), Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ben Brereton (Blackburn)

